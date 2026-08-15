Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says exchanges through Qatar, Pakistan do not amount to negotiations; technical talks with Oman on Hormuz shipping lanes continue

Iran says 'no decision' made to resume US talks Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says exchanges through Qatar, Pakistan do not amount to negotiations; technical talks with Oman on Hormuz shipping lanes continue

Iran has not yet decided whether to resume indirect negotiations with the US, its foreign minister said Friday, stressing that exchanges through mediators should not be interpreted as a return to talks.

Abbas Araghchi rejected reports suggesting that the 60-day ceasefire under the Islamabad memorandum – a June framework peace deal with the US, brokered by Pakistan – requires an extension.

“What was included in the Islamabad memorandum was the end of the war, not a ceasefire,” he told Iran’s ISNA news agency. “The United States violated the memorandum, and the fighting resumed. Therefore, there was no 60-day ceasefire that needed to be extended.”

He said the 60 days referred to in the memorandum was intended as a window for negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement, not as the duration of a ceasefire.

“Both Qatar and Pakistan continue to exchange messages and remain in contact with us, but that does not mean negotiations,” he said. “No decision has yet been made to resume talks with the United States.”

Araghchi said Iran’s negotiations with Oman are continuing but are entirely separate from any discussions with Washington.

He described the talks as technical negotiations focused on establishing new shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, as the previous routes were no longer suitable.

“We are currently designing a temporary route that will later become permanent route,” he said, adding that experts from both countries, as well as Iran’s armed forces, are involved and the talks could conclude soon.

Araghchi stressed that the technical negotiations on shipping lanes should not be confused with the issue of reopening the strait.

“Once the route is determined, whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopened depends on the fulfillment of other conditions that the United States must comply with,” he said.