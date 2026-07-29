Bayraktar Akinci UAV conducts precision strike despite heavy jamming using Aselsan’s Tolun-P guided munition equipped with Karetta anti-jamming system

Baykar’s Akinci drone demonstrates pinpoint accuracy with Aselsan guided munitions Bayraktar Akinci UAV conducts precision strike despite heavy jamming using Aselsan’s Tolun-P guided munition equipped with Karetta anti-jamming system

Turkish defense firm Baykar’s Bayraktar Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) demonstrated its strike capabilities with pinpoint accuracy using Aselsan’s Tolun-P guided munitions, according to a recent post by the company on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

A video included in the post showed Baykar’s Akinci equipped with Tolun-P guided munitions produced by Turkish defense firm Aselsan.

Aselsan said in a separate post on NSosyal that its technology enhances mission success in electronic warfare environments.

The company said the integration of Tolun-P guided munitions with Baykar’s UAV demonstrated their battlefield effectiveness through a simultaneous dual firing.

It added that the firing was conducted in an intense electronic warfare environment, with the Tolun-P munitions equipped with Aselsan’s Karetta anti-jamming receivers.

Despite interference from seven jammers, both munitions successfully struck their targets with pinpoint accuracy, the company said.