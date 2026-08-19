At least 31 people die from heat-related illnesses nationwide this year as mercury soars to historic highs

Seoul to introduce citywide shades as extreme heat waves swelter South Korea At least 31 people die from heat-related illnesses nationwide this year as mercury soars to historic highs

The local government in South Korea's capital Seoul on Wednesday announced a new urban initiative to establish "right to shade" as a fundamental municipal policy, according to daily The Korea Times.

The plan aims to guarantee continuous, shaded pedestrian routes across the capital, treating access to cooling as an essential public service rather than a geographical privilege.

Following a pilot program next year across 10 areas, the city plans to roll out the initiative citywide beginning in 2028.

"Heat waves are no longer a temporary inconvenience that people can endure for a few days. As they grow more intense and last longer, they are becoming a routine disaster that threatens people’s lives and safety," Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon told a news conference.

Under the framework, the municipal government will link individual shaded spots, including broad-canopy trees, building shadows, retractable awnings, canopies, and gardens, into continuous walking corridors connecting residential neighborhoods with subway stations, schools, markets, and hospitals.

The initiative comes amid a sharp rise in heat-related casualties across South Korea.



According to the Interior Ministry, 31 people had died from heat-related illnesses nationwide this year as of Monday, exceeding the 23 fatalities recorded throughout last year.

Additionally, 3,439 people have suffered from heat-related illnesses this year.

A municipal study of over 67,000 sidewalks across Seoul revealed that pedestrian routes were exposed to direct sunlight for an average of four hours and 21 minutes daily, with direct sun exposure exceeding six hours on nearly 28% of streets.

Data from the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency showed that streets and sidewalks were the most common setting for heat illness in Seoul, accounting for 31.4% of reported cases between 2023 and 2025.