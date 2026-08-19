Lowest rate seen in Sweden, while highest inflation posted by Romania in July

EU, eurozone inflation up in July Lowest rate seen in Sweden, while highest inflation posted by Romania in July

The annual inflation rate in the euro area increased to 2.9% in July, up from 2.8% in June, Eurostat announced on Wednesday.

The rate also increased to 3% in the EU, from 2.9% in June, official figures showed.

In July 2025, the annual inflation rate was 2% in the eurozone and 2.4% in the EU.

In July 2026, services, energy, non-energy industrial goods, and food, alcohol and tobacco contributed positively to the annual euro area inflation rate.

Compared with June 2026, annual inflation fell in 15 member states, remained stable in three and rose in nine.

The lowest annual rates were registered in Sweden (0.3%), Czechia (1.3%), Denmark and Hungary (both 1.6%) in July.

The highest annual rates were recorded in Romania (8.2%), Lithuania (5.4%), the Greek Cypriot and Bulgaria (both 4.4%).

