ICC rejects new US sanctions, calls them ‘flagrant attack’ on judicial independence Latest measures target court’s president Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye

The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday strongly rejected new US sanctions targeting the court’s president and a senior lawyer in its prosecutor’s office, describing the measures as a “flagrant attack” on judicial independence.

The latest designations target ICC President Tomoko Akane of Japan and Abdoulaye Seye of Senegal, a senior trial lawyer at the Office of the Prosecutor, the Hague-based court said in a statement.

The ICC said nine of its 18 judges, both deputy prosecutors, a former prosecutor and one staff member are now under US sanctions.

“These sanctions are a flagrant attack against the independence of an impartial judicial institution which operates pursuant to the mandate conferred by its States Parties from across regions,” the court said.

Measures targeting judges, prosecutors and other court personnel for carrying out the ICC’s mandate undermine the rule of law and put the international legal order at risk, it added.

The court also warned that threats and coercive measures affect victims’ ability to seek justice, particularly when they turn to the ICC after exhausting all other avenues.

“The court will continue to fully discharge its mandate with independence and impartiality, in full accordance with the Rome Statute and in the interest of victims of international crimes,” it said.

It also welcomed expressions of support from member states, civil society organizations and others backing international justice and the rule of law.