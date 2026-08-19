Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from post she assumed in March 2024; media reports say investigators searched her residence

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies target 'criminal organization' linked to lawmakers, presidential office Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Iryna Mudra from post she assumed in March 2024; media reports say investigators searched her residence

Ukraine’s anti-corruption agencies said on Wednesday they were conducting an operation to expose an alleged "criminal organization" involving current and former lawmakers, as well as senior officials from the presidential office.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) declared the operation in statements on Telegram, but did not initially provide further details, saying more information would be released later.

SAPO later announced that it discovered a document containing a "crisis communication plan" regarding the activities of the Temporary Investigative Commission of Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. The searches were conducted as part of the operation dubbed “Forrest Gump.”

It added that the document included communication steps and messages aimed at responding to the public situation surrounding the work of the commission.

Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform, reported that NABU and SAPO investigators were conducting searches at the residence of Iryna Mudra, a deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mudra from the post later in the day by a presidential decree. She assumed the charge in March 2024.

Artem Krykun-Trush, Mudra's lawyer, told public broadcaster Suspilne she was served with a notice of suspicion and a motion for a preventive measure, but denied reports that she has been detained.

The investigation comes amid renewed criticism over governance and corruption in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said the country was facing a "systemic governance crisis" and called for elections, arguing that corruption was a symptom of broader problems in how the country was being governed.

NABU and SAPO are Ukraine’s principal specialized anti-corruption bodies. Their investigations have at times involved senior government officials and lawmakers, making any probe involving Zelenskyy’s office particularly politically sensitive.