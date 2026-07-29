Ankara praises UN chief Guterres' mediation efforts but says progress toward settlement remains impossible unless Greek Cypriot side changes its position

Türkiye backs UN's Cyprus efforts, blames Greek Cypriot stance for deadlock Ankara praises UN chief Guterres' mediation efforts but says progress toward settlement remains impossible unless Greek Cypriot side changes its position

Türkiye on Wednesday welcomed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' efforts to advance dialogue on Cyprus but said prospects for a settlement remain blocked by what it described as the Greek Cypriot side's "intransigent stance."

In a statement issued by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli in response to Guterres' remarks following a trilateral meeting with the leaders on the island, the ministry praised the UN chief's engagement since taking office and expressed support for the cooperation process launched in 2025.

"We commend the efforts exerted by H.E. Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the UN, on the Cyprus issue since the beginning of his tenure," the statement said.

The ministry said that, in the absence of common ground between the two sides, prioritizing progress in key areas of cooperation under the UN-led process would help build confidence.

At the same time, Ankara argued that a settlement would remain out of reach unless the Greek Cypriot Administration changes its position and halts actions that undermine regional security.

"We take this opportunity to reiterate that settlement models that have been tried and exhausted over the decades belong to the past," the statement said.

Reaffirming Türkiye’s long-standing position, the ministry said that, as a motherland and guarantor state, it believes "a just, comprehensive and sustainable settlement to the Cyprus issue can be achieved on the basis of the realities on the Island and by building upon the Turkish Cypriot people's sovereign equality and equal international status."

The statement also reiterated Türkiye’s "full support to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot people."

The remarks came in response to comments made by Guterres after a trilateral meeting with the island's leaders as UN-facilitated efforts to promote cooperation and revive dialogue on the decades-old Cyprus dispute continue.