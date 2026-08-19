Russian Defense Ministry thanks UAE for facilitating humanitarian exchange with Ukraine

Russia says Moscow, Kyiv exchange 103 servicemen each in latest prisoner swap Russian Defense Ministry thanks UAE for facilitating humanitarian exchange with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that Moscow and Kyiv carried out another prisoner exchange, with 103 servicemen returned by each side.

The Russian servicemen released from Ukrainian captivity were transferred to Belarus, where they are receiving assistance, the ministry said in a statement.

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova is working with the returned servicemen, it added.

“In exchange, 103 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were handed over,” the ministry said.

The ministry thanked the UAE for providing mediation assistance in arranging the exchange.

Prisoner exchanges have remained one of the few areas of practical cooperation between Moscow and Kyiv during the conflict. The UAE has previously helped facilitate such exchanges, including a series of swaps in 2026.