29-year-old Turkish striker returns to former club on 3-year deal

Enes Unal rejoins Getafe from Bournemouth 29-year-old Turkish striker returns to former club on 3-year deal

Turkish striker Enes Unal completed a permanent transfer from Bournemouth to Spanish La Liga club Getafe, the English Premier League side announced Thursday.

“AFC Bournemouth can confirm that Enes Unal has completed a permanent transfer to La Liga club Getafe,” Bournemouth said in a statement.

The club thanked Unal for his contributions during his time in England.

“A popular figure within the squad, Unal leaves having made a positive contribution both on and off the pitch during his time with the Cherries,” it said.

“AFC Bournemouth would like to thank Enes for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him every success for the future.”

Getafe said Unal signed a three-year contract running until June 2029. Neither club disclosed the financial terms of the transfer, and available reports did not establish that it was a free transfer.

Unal began his professional career with Turkish club Bursaspor in 2013 before joining Manchester City in 2015 at the age of 18.

He spent time on loan at Belgian club Genk and Dutch sides NAC Breda and Twente before completing a permanent move to Villarreal in 2017.

After subsequent loan spells with Levante and Real Valladolid, Unal joined Getafe in 2020.

He scored 36 goals in 109 appearances across all competitions during his initial four-year spell with the Madrid-based club.

Unal initially joined Bournemouth on loan before making the move permanent in May 2024 for a reported fee of around £13 million ($17.5 million).

He scored five goals in 58 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth.