‘3 Iranian pilots captured alive by Qatari forces after Su-24 fighter jets crashed during March attacks,’ says Iran’s Armed Forces

Iran says Qatar captured 3 pilots after fighter jets crashed during war with US, Israel ‘3 Iranian pilots captured alive by Qatari forces after Su-24 fighter jets crashed during March attacks,’ says Iran’s Armed Forces

Three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after their Su-24 fighter jets crashed during attacks in March, the state broadcaster said, citing an Iranian military official on Saturday.

Mohammad Bagherzadeh, head of the Missing Persons Search Committee of Iran’s Armed Forces General Staff, said the three were among four pilots aboard two fighter jets that went down during the war with the US and Israel.

“Three Iranian pilots were captured alive by Qatari forces after the Su-24 fighter jets crashed during the March attacks,” Bagherzadeh said.

There was no immediate comment from Qatar on the Iranian claim.