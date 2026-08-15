Ambassador Yilmaz says smuggling, drug trafficking, uncontrolled migration, terrorism have ceased since Syria's new administration took office

Key security threats along Syria border have disappeared: Turkish envoy Ambassador Yilmaz says smuggling, drug trafficking, uncontrolled migration, terrorism have ceased since Syria's new administration took office

Türkiye's Ambassador to Damascus, Nuh Yilmaz, said the main security threats along the Turkish-Syrian border have been eliminated since Syria's new administration took office.

Yilmaz discussed the diplomatic engagement between Ankara and Damascus and regional developments in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Jazeera channel's "Syria Now" program.

He said Türkiye's largest diplomatic mission in the world is in Damascus, highlighting the historical roots of bilateral relations, as well as military and economic cooperation and shared determination to fight terrorism.

Pointing to the deep historical and cultural ties between Türkiye and Syria, Yilmaz said Damascus holds a special place in the Turkish national memory.

"Throughout history, this ancient city, known as 'Sham al-Sharif,' has carried a deep-rooted legacy stretching from the Ottoman Empire to the Seljuks.

"From the call to prayer at the Umayyad Mosque to our shared traditions, the most distinctive traces of our culture continue to live on here," he said.

Assessing security conditions and military contacts between the two countries, Yilmaz recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's principle that "Syria's security is Türkiye's security."

He said the main strategic security problems along the border had disappeared following the change in Syria's administration.

"After Dec. 8, 2024, four strategic security problems — human smuggling, drug trafficking, uncontrolled migration and terrorism — suddenly disappeared along our border," Yilmaz said.

He also cited a visit by Turkish naval vessels to Latakia Port as a concrete sign of future military and maritime cooperation.

"The visit of Turkish Navy vessels to Latakia Port is also the most concrete indication of the cooperation we will undertake in the military and maritime fields in the coming period.

"We are ready to stand by the Syrian army in meeting its training, equipment, and logistical needs," he said.

Ankara closely following process

Yilmaz said Türkiye's position on terrorist elements in the region was clear, stressing that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and PKK/YPG must be completely removed from the region.

He said Ankara was closely following the process between the Syrian government and the YPG, adding that the complete elimination of PKK and SDF elements across Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq was necessary to preserve Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"We envision the dream not only as an environment where terrorism has ended in Türkiye, but across our entire region.

"The complete elimination of SDF and PKK elements throughout Türkiye, Syria, and Iraq is essential for Syria's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"As (Syrian) President Ahmad al-Sharaa has also stated, although the integration process is moving slowly, we support steps aimed at bringing terrorism to an end," Yilmaz said.

Goal of $10B in trade

On economic ties, Yilmaz said the bilateral trade volume had increased 40% in a short period to $3.75 billion, with a medium-term target of $10 billion.

He said negotiations were continuing on a free trade agreement and joint industrial zones. Regarding border crossings, and that Türkiye aimed to reopen all crossings along the more than 900-kilometer (559-mile) border.

"We aim to open all crossings along our border, which stretches for more than 900 kilometers. Under the agreement reached between our Ministry of Trade and the Syrian customs authorities, we expect border crossings, particularly along the Nusaybin-Qamishli route, to become operational gradually within three months.

"In addition, the Free Zone and Dry Port project to be established in Idlib will accelerate transportation and customs procedures," he said.

Yilmaz also stressed the importance of supporting education in Syria. Under an agreement reached between Türkiye's Ministry of National Education and Syrian authorities, an international Turkish school will be opened in Damascus and surrounding areas in the coming period, he said.

Regarding Syrians under temporary protection in Türkiye, Yilmaz said an exemption from work permit requirements had been in place for a long time.

He added that Türkiye's Foreign Ministry and Interior Ministry were working on new visa arrangements to facilitate visits to Türkiye by Syrians who return to their country.

Erdogan's visit to Damascus under consideration

Asked about a possible visit by President Erdogan to Syria, Yilmaz said such a trip remained an aspiration.

"Mr. President has great affection for Damascus and the Umayyad Mosque. Contacts that had been planned previously were postponed because of developments in the region.

"We hope to see Mr. President in Damascus before the end of this year. That historic image of Mr. Erdogan and Mr. al-Sharaa walking together at the Umayyad Mosque would proclaim to the world the strength of the strategic partnership between the two countries," he said.