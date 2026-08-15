Israeli ceasefire violations killed 1,262 Palestinians, injured 4,168 others since agreement took effect on Oct. 2025

3 Palestinians injured in Israeli drone strike in central Gaza despite ceasefire Israeli ceasefire violations killed 1,262 Palestinians, injured 4,168 others since agreement took effect on Oct. 2025

Three Palestinians were injured on Saturday in an Israeli drone strike targeting a motorcycle in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The attack was the latest Israeli violation of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza said that three injured people were brought to the facility, one of them in serious condition, after an Israeli drone struck a motorcycle on Salah al-Din Street, east of Deir al-Balah.

Early Saturday, the Israeli army carried out large-scale demolitions in areas under its control in Rafah in southern Gaza and east of Gaza City in the north.

Witnesses told Anadolu that they heard powerful explosions caused by Israeli forces blowing up buildings and other structures.

Israeli artillery also fired several shells toward areas east of the Zeitoun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed 1,262 Palestinians and injured 4,168 others since the agreement took effect.

With US support, Israel has waged a war on Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023, killing more than 73,000 Palestinians and injuring over 174,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian sources.

The war has also caused widespread destruction, damaging around 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure.