Wildfire scorches 1,600 hectares in southwestern France

A wildfire raging in southwestern France’s Landes region has burned around 1,600 hectares (3,954 acres) and forced the evacuation of 650 people, local authorities said Saturday.

Landes Prefect Gilles Clavreul said the area affected by the fire expanded overnight, while two additional sectors could be evacuated if flames jump containment lines, BFMTV reported.

The fire had been “developing rather favorably” before intensifying again at around 4.30 am local time (0230GMT) in an area difficult for emergency crews to access, said Col. Arnaud Fabre, head of the Landes departmental fire and rescue service.

Authorities said the sector would be the main focus of firefighting operations during the day.

Clavreul said officials had requested the renewed deployment of an Australian-loaned Chinook helicopter, Canadair firefighting aircraft, and other aerial resources.

The twin-rotor CH-47D Chinook can release 11,300 liters (2,985 gallons) of water in a single drop — nearly twice the capacity of a Canadair — and operate during both day and night. It can refill its tank in about 90 seconds by drawing water from a nearby source.

The prefect expressed hope that slightly lower temperatures and possible rainfall Saturday evening would help firefighters bring the blaze under control, but stressed that authorities remained cautious about weather forecasts.

Meanwhile, France’s meteorological agency Meteo-France placed 64 departments under an orange heatwave alert.

Although the heatwave is gradually easing across western France, temperatures are expected to remain between 30C and 34C (86-93F) in several areas. High temperatures and persistent drought have significantly increased the risk of wildfires across the country.