More than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries expected at world's largest annual space conference

Türkiye showcases International Astronautical Congress to foreign diplomats ahead of Antalya gathering More than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries expected at world's largest annual space conference

Türkiye on Tuesday presented this year's International Astronautical Congress (IAC) to ambassadors and foreign mission representatives ahead of the world's largest annual space gathering, which the country will host in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in October.

The congress, organized annually by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), will take place on Oct. 5-9 at the Antalya NEST Congress Center under the coordination of Türkiye's Industry and Technology Ministry, hosted by the Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and co-hosted by SAHA Istanbul.

Speaking at a promotional reception in Ankara, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said the event would provide a platform for governments, researchers, industry leaders, and international organizations to strengthen cooperation in the space sector.

"We want IAC 2026 to open new channels of dialogue, connect scientific communities, foster new industrial partnerships and inspire the young people who will shape the future of space," Kacir said.

He said the global space economy has surpassed $600 billion and is projected to approach $1.8 trillion by 2035, making investment in space increasingly important for innovation, economic competitiveness and technological development.

Kacir described the congress as one of the world's leading forums for the space community and said hosting the event reflects Türkiye's ambition to play a larger role in the global space sector.

He said this year's theme, "The World Needs More Space," highlights the need to expand access to space opportunities and strengthen international cooperation in the peaceful exploration and use of outer space.

"At a time of growing geopolitical fragmentation, space remains one of the few fields where countries with different priorities can still work together, exchange knowledge and build common ground," he said.

Record participation expected

Kacir said preparations for IAC 2026 are progressing as planned, with this year's call for technical papers attracting more than 8,330 abstract submissions from 108 countries, the highest number in the congress's history.

He added that organizers have also recorded the highest level of early registrations to date and expect to welcome more than 10,000 participants from over 100 countries.

The weeklong event will feature technical sessions, exhibitions, business meetings, and high-level policy discussions covering topics including Earth observation, climate monitoring, disaster management, satellite communications, artificial intelligence, commercial space activities, space exploration, and international space governance.

A key event will be the IAF Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting, bringing together policymakers from around the world to discuss international cooperation and the future of global space governance.

'The world's attention is turning to Türkiye'

IAF Executive Director Christian Feichtinger said the global space ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation with the rise of new regions and new players.

He described Türkiye as one of the countries helping drive that transformation and said hosting the congress in Antalya was therefore a natural choice.

According to Feichtinger, the event will give Türkiye an opportunity to showcase its engineering excellence, technical capabilities, and commitment to international cooperation, while placing the country at the center of global discussions on the future of space.

Deputy Foreign Minister Levent Gumrukcu said Türkiye aims to serve as a bridge between established and emerging space nations through its National Space Program, while Fuat Oktay, chairman of the Turkish parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, said the congress would also strengthen international cooperation in space governance and diplomacy.

Turkish Space Agency President Yusuf Kirac said organizers hope the scientific and technological partnerships established during the congress will continue well beyond the event.

IAC 2026 Director Emine Dogrukok said the congress aims to create lasting international partnerships while encouraging greater participation by women and young people in the space sector.