Incident occurred in powder pressing department; no injuries or casualties reported

Munitions factory explodes near Rome Incident occurred in powder pressing department; no injuries or casualties reported

A fire followed by an explosion broke out at an ammunition factory near the Italian capital of Rome on Thursday, according to local media.

The incident took place at the former Simmel Difesa plant, now owned by KNDS Ammo Italy, in the municipality of Colleferro, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

No injuries or casualties were reported.

Rescue sources said the fire and subsequent explosion were confined to one section of the facility, which produces and stores explosives and ammunition.

The incident reportedly occurred in the powder pressing department.

The company manufactures medium- and large-caliber ammunition for land and naval defense systems, as well as solid propellants for aerospace vehicles.

Several fire brigade teams were deployed to the site, but they had not yet been able to enter the facility, according to the initial report.