Around 60 firefighters, 12 fire engines tackle blaze as two people are affected by heat, smoke, says West Midlands Fire Service

At least 6 homes on fire in England as temperatures top 38C Around 60 firefighters, 12 fire engines tackle blaze as two people are affected by heat, smoke, says West Midlands Fire Service

At least six homes are on fire in Stourbridge in England's West Midlands on Thursday as around 60 firefighters tackle a grass fire near a golf course, British media reported.

The West Midlands Fire Service said two people had been affected by heat and smoke but gave no further details.

Around 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines were tackling the blaze, Sky News reported.

The fire service said it was facing "extreme levels of demand" and urged the public to be sensible.

"Wherever you are in the West Midlands, please do whatever you can to stay safe and minimise the risk of outdoor fires," it added.

The blaze came as temperatures across the UK reached exceptional levels.

The UK's weather agency issued an amber extreme heat warning Thursday as temperatures hit around 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) in parts of the country.

More than two-thirds of England is officially in drought after the country recorded its driest July since records began in 1836.

About 45 million people are living in drought-affected areas of England, with more than 27 million facing water use restrictions.

Last month, the UK Health Security Agency said Britain recorded 2,877 excess deaths during the May and June heat waves, nearly double the 1,504 excess deaths recorded during the summer of 2025.