Former counterterrorism chief says foreign allies share intelligence to influence rather than simply inform US policymakers

Skepticism mounts over Israeli intelligence after Trump flight switch Former counterterrorism chief says foreign allies share intelligence to influence rather than simply inform US policymakers

Lawmakers, national security experts warn about potential manipulation to influence Washington’s foreign policy

Public criticism grows as Congress pushes new legislative measures to solidify intelligence sharing with Tel Aviv

A quiet but deep anxiety is taking hold in Washington about how easily foreign intelligence can alter the physical movements of a US president, following disclosures that an unverified Israeli threat report triggered a highly unusual, clandestine aircraft swap for Donald Trump in Türkiye.

Although Trump arrived in Ankara on a Boeing 747-8 aircraft gifted by Qatar, concerns about its security systems led him to board a legacy Air Force One. He secretly exited that plane, however, was transferred in an airport catering truck, and boarded a US Air Force C-32A transport plane to fly to Britain.

The extraordinary security measures were reportedly prompted by intelligence warning of an Iranian assassination threat against Trump. But US intelligence officials were skeptical of the threat, which originated with Israeli sources and was passed to the CIA, according to The Washington Post.

CIA analysts reportedly characterized the intelligence as “Israeli-derived, not US-generated, and viewed as low confidence.”

Backlash from prominent figures, analysts

The revelation has sparked criticism from prominent figures and intelligence professionals who argue that relying on unverified foreign intelligence risks drawing the US into unnecessary conflicts.

Joe Kent, former head of the US National Counterterrorism Center, who resigned in protest of US military escalation against Iran, warned that the incident illustrates how Washington can be manipulated.

“The story of Trump secretly switching airplanes is actually a great example of how we got into the war with Iran," Kent wrote on US social media company X.

He noted that the intelligence was characterized by American agencies as being of foreign origin rather than generated by the US.

"It’s smart to take all threats seriously but if you’re basing a decision about going to war on information from a liaison intel service or an 'ally', it’s important to remember they are most certainly providing that information to influence us as well as inform us,” Kent added.

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat representing the state of Maryland, also questioned the validity of the intelligence.

"I am very curious about the extent to which the Israeli-provided intelligence was not only credible but independently verifiable," Van Hollen told The Washington Post. "I have no doubt that Iran would like to see the president gone, but this all seems a little fantastical.”

Danny Citrinowicz, who served in command positions in units of the Israel Defense Intelligence (IDI) for 25 years, warned about long-term damage to intelligence credibility. Citrinowicz noted that Israel must avoid creating a credibility problem in Washington. He said that if US policymakers believe Israeli intelligence is designed to advance specific policy goals rather than objective ground realities, they might dismiss crucial warnings.

"Even accurate and important intelligence may be viewed with greater skepticism," he wrote on X.

Over time, he argued, the perception could significantly erode Israel's ability to shape US security assessments and “shape policy debates.”

Abdelhalim Abdelrahman, a Palestinian-American political analyst, argued that integrating Israeli and US intelligence would be highly problematic.

"This is why merging Israel into our intelligence apparatus would be a total disaster," Abdelrahman wrote on X. He added that foreign actors could exaggerate risk levels to serve their own interests at the expense of US security.

Widespread public skepticism

The disclosures have triggered a broader public debate regarding the US reliance on Israel about critical matters, with critics warning that Washington risks being drawn into a "forever war" if key security decisions are left to foreign partners.

Online commentators expressed concern that US agencies are reacting too readily to sources close to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, questioning the independence of American decision-making.

Some critics suggested that Trump was "sold the 'assassination threat'" by Netanyahu in a targeted effort to manipulate US actions, warning that Israeli leadership has "the best script writers" for creating foreign policy narratives.

Social media commentators also characterized the intelligence as an attempt to influence US foreign policy, arguing that Tel Aviv is "always pushing (its own) agenda" to align American military power with its goals.

Others expressed hope that the US is finally realizing that certain foreign intelligence reports are "designed to influence US foreign policy" rather than objectively reflect security developments on the ground.

New legislative framework for intelligence sharing

The controversy emerges as Congress moves to deepen and legally protect intelligence sharing with Israel.

The Senate Intelligence Committee's proposed Intelligence Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2027 contains Section 622, which seeks to amend the National Security Act of 1947 by adding a new Section 1115.

The amendment legally mandates the US president, through the director of national intelligence and the secretary of defense, to "expand and enhance intelligence sharing" with the Israeli government.

The legislation covers critical areas, including terrorism, cybersecurity threats, missile defense and unmanned aerial systems. Crucially, the provision restricts the US from suspending or reducing the support unless the president determines a "specific and identifiable national security concern," such as a counterintelligence risk.

And the US House of Representatives recently passed a nearly $1.15 trillion annual defense policy bill. Section 219 of the bill establishes the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative.

The law directs the Pentagon to designate an executive agent to accelerate joint military technology research through 2030, focusing on integrating Israeli defense technologies into US military programs.