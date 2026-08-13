Senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader says proposed Hormuz mechanism offers path to regional security independent of US guarantees

Iran leader’s adviser warns war may turn offensive if Tehran’s conditions unmet Senior adviser to Iran’s supreme leader says proposed Hormuz mechanism offers path to regional security independent of US guarantees

Mohammad Mokhber, a senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, said Thursday that the war would enter an offensive phase if Tehran’s conditions were not met, arguing that such a development would reshape global power dynamics.

“The Supreme Leader’s definitive strategy is for the war to become offensive if Iran’s conditions are not fulfilled,” Mokhber said in a post on the US social media company X.

He claimed that any failure by the US to protect its Gulf allies would demonstrate the limits of Washington’s security guarantees.

Mokhber said the most sustainable foundation for a new regional order would be implementation of the Hormuz economic-security mechanism independent of US military guarantees.

Separately, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, warned regional countries against relying on what he described as “the enemies of Islam,” saying doing so would put their sovereignty at risk and diminish their national standing.

In a post on X, Azizi said regional instability resulting from reliance on foreign influence would “inevitably trigger a firm and decisive response from Iran.”

The remarks came amid ongoing Iran-Oman negotiations on new navigation arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz following the recent Iran-US war. Tehran has promoted the proposed Hormuz mechanism as a framework for managing security and commercial navigation in the strategic waterway.

Earlier Thursday, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters rejected US claims that Washington had ensured freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, calling them “baseless lies.”

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, the military command said the strait remains “under the full management and control” of Iran and claimed that no commercial vessel or oil tanker could safely transit the waterway without the authorization and supervision of the Iranian armed forces.