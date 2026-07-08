US president credits Syrian leader with unifying country in 'very short period'

Trump eyes Syria's removal from terrorism list, praises President al-Sharaa US president credits Syrian leader with unifying country in 'very short period'

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he is likely to remove Syria from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"I think I will. Why wouldn't I?" Trump said when asked whether he is going to remove Syria from the terrorism list.

His remarks came during a meeting with Syria's President Ahmed al-Sharaa on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Turkish capital.

Trump said al-Sharaa has done "a great job."

"That's a good question. Yeah, I will," he added.

Syria has become "very stable," said Trump. "It's really been stabilized, and we're proud of that."

Praise for Syrian leadership

Trump offered high praise for al-Sharaa during the meeting, crediting him with a rapid and successful unification of the nation. "He's done a really fantastic job as president. He's unified the country in a very short period of time," said the US president, describing the Syrian leader as a "strong person" who is “respected by everybody.”

Reflecting on the country's transition, Trump noted that the situation was initially a "real mess" and a "very disjointed place" before the new administration brought it together.

“We released sanctions from the country, which really, I think, was a big boost,” said Trump. “We're proud of the job he's doing,".

Regional security, Hezbollah

Regarding military coordination, the US president suggested that the new Syrian government might play a role in countering regional threats.

Asked whether Syria would assist in the fight against Hezbollah, Trump responded, “They could help. We'll find out. I think we're making a lot of progress.”

Trump said he talked to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu about Tel Aviv's withdrawal from southern Lebanon. "I think they want to," he said, claiming Israel is "getting along" with Lebanon."