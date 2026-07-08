‘In the past year and a half, we have achieved a great accomplishment in unifying the country and setting it on the right path,’ Ahmad al-Sharaa says

Syria makes major achievement with US sanctions lift, support from Türkiye, Gulf nations: President ‘In the past year and a half, we have achieved a great accomplishment in unifying the country and setting it on the right path,’ Ahmad al-Sharaa says

Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa said Wednesday Syria has made a major achievement in unifying the country during the last year and a half, thanks to the lifting of US sanctions and support from Türkiye and Gulf nations.

"In the past year and a half, we have achieved a great accomplishment in unifying the country and setting it on the right path," Sharaa said during a joint news conference with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Turkish capital Ankara.

"This is thanks to the strong Syrian people and to the historic decision made by Trump to lift the sanctions on Syria.

"It is also thanks to the help of all our friends in the region, from Türkiye and the Gulf to other countries in the region," the Syrian president said.

Türkiye is hosting the NATO summit on Tuesday and Wednesday for the second time after the 2004 Istanbul summit, with the gathering taking place amid mounting challenges facing the alliance and the broader international security environment.