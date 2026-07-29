Among major European countries, sales up by 7.9% in Spain, down by 4.6% in Germany, 4.7% in Italy, and 2.1% in France

New commercial vehicle sales up in EU in H1 Among major European countries, sales up by 7.9% in Spain, down by 4.6% in Germany, 4.7% in Italy, and 2.1% in France

In European Union countries, sales of van-type light commercial vehicles rose by 1.9%, truck sales by 9.8%, and bus sales by 22.7% in the first half of this year.



The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) released new commercial vehicle registration data for the first six months of 2026 across EU countries on Wednesday.

Sales of van-type light commercial vehicles in EU countries totaled 742,759 units in the first half of 2026, up 1.9% year-on-year.

Among major European countries, sales increased by 7.9% in Spain, while decreased by 4.6% in Germany, 4.7% in Italy, and 2.1% in France.

New truck sales in EU countries, meanwhile, rose by 9.8% in the first half of the year to 171,933 units.

New bus sales in the EU also reached 22,590 in the first six months, with a 22.7% increase year-over-year.

In the first six months of 2026, 79.1% of new light commercial vehicles, 92.1% of trucks, and 58.2% of buses sold in the EU were diesel-powered.

Additionally, sales of new electric buses in EU countries increased by 27.7% in the first half of 2026.

