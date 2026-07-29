Beijing says 'protectionism will not boost US competitiveness and will only harm the interests of US businesses and consumers'

China condemns expanded US restrictions on robots, power inverters as protectionist Beijing says 'protectionism will not boost US competitiveness and will only harm the interests of US businesses and consumers'

Beijing on Wednesday condemned new US restrictions on imports of advanced robotic devices and connected power inverters, accusing Washington of using national security as a pretext to suppress Chinese technology and pursue protectionism.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the measures would do little to strengthen US competitiveness.

“Protectionism will not boost US competitiveness and will only harm the interests of US businesses and consumers,” Mao told a regular news briefing, according to the state-run Global Times newspaper.

She added that Beijing would continue to take “necessary measures” to firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.

The remarks came a day after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) expanded its Covered List to include “foreign-produced advanced robotic devices” -- including humanoid and animal-inspired quadruped machines -- as well as connected power inverters used in renewable energy systems, battery storage and artificial intelligence data centers.

The FCC officials said “Advanced robotic devices collect data that could be leveraged by malign actors to surveil Americans, enhance the capabilities of foreign intelligence services, or to remotely commandeer the robots,” highlighting concerns over potential surveillance, espionage, and remote control.

The latest action builds on a series of US technology restrictions targeting Chinese firms. Last week, the FCC tentatively approved a proposal to ban certain foreign-made military-grade drones, a move widely reported to target products from Chinese manufacturers.