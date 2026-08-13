US senator demands answers on USS Abraham Lincoln’s extended deployment

US Sen. Richard Blumenthal on Wednesday demanded answers from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao over conditions aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, which has remained at sea for more than 250 days.

"There have been widespread reports of shortages of basic supplies, water contamination, plumbing issues, deteriorating mental health, deck safety concerns, and disruptions in the mail system, which have caused many care packages in route to the ship to be lost in transit for months," Blumenthal, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in a letter.

The senator said the Lincoln departed Naval Base San Diego on Nov. 21, 2025, for what was initially planned as a seven-month deployment. Its deployment was scheduled to end in May but has since been extended, with no publicly announced return date.

Blumenthal said the carrier has gone more than 200 days without a port call, setting a record for consecutive days at sea.

The extended deployment has raised broader questions about whether the Navy can sustain the operational demands being placed on its aircraft carrier fleet while maintaining crew welfare, equipment readiness and scheduled maintenance, according to Blumenthal.

“These reports warrant immediate attention, but they also raise a broader question: whether the Navy can sustain the operational tempo now being demanded of its carrier force,” he wrote.

The senator said the Lincoln's prolonged deployment is particularly significant because it comes amid continuing US military operations involving Iran and the possibility that American naval forces could remain in the region for an extended period.

“If the Administration intends to maintain a prolonged military campaign or an elevated carrier presence in the region, it must explain how it intends to ensure today's operational requirements do not create tomorrow's readiness crisis,” Blumenthal wrote.

He also warned that prolonged deployments can compound the inherent risks of operating an aircraft carrier, where sailors work around jet engines, fuel, weapons, heavy machinery and electrical systems while facing potential threats from adversaries.

Questions over soldiers' fatigue, morale, mental health

According to Blumenthal, fatigue, deferred maintenance and reduced opportunities for rest and recovery can further increase those risks.

Blumenthal asked the Pentagon to explain how it intends to maintain carrier strike group operations in the Middle East over the next 12 to 24 months if current requirements continue.

He also requested details about each extension of the Lincoln's deployment, including who authorized them and what operational requirements were cited.

The senator asked the Navy to provide a list of significant habitability and quality-of-life problems identified aboard the carrier, including issues involving hygiene supplies, mold, toilets, laundry facilities and water supplies, along with the corrective measures taken.

He also requested information about metrics used to monitor fatigue, morale, mental health and crew readiness, as well as any increases in safety incidents, medical issues or disciplinary problems associated with the deployment.

Blumenthal further questioned whether the Navy’s current force structure and deployment model can sustainably meet the demand for aircraft carriers.

Finally, he asked the Pentagon to explain the military objective behind the Lincoln's continued deployment in relation to Iran and how officials determine whether its presence remains necessary.

Sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have reportedly attempted to go overboard during the aircraft carrier’s prolonged deployment in the Middle East, raising fresh concerns among military families and lawmakers about the mental health and living conditions of its crew.

Reports by Navy Times and Stars and Stripes describe multiple incidents involving sailors attempting to jump overboard as the ship enters its ninth month at sea. The carrier, carrying roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines, has spent more than 250 consecutive days without a port visit, according to reports.

