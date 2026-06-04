Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, died on May 31 at Erbil Airbase

US soldier dies in ‘training-related incident’ in Iraq: Pentagon Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, died on May 31 at Erbil Airbase

A US soldier died during a "training-related incident" at an airbase in northern Iraq, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

It identified the soldier as Sgt. Devin A. Seibel, 26, of Robinson, Texas.

Seibel died on May 31 at Erbil Air Base while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve, the US-led mission against the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, according to the statement.

The Pentagon noted that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

No additional details about the incident were immediately released.

