9 Palestinians killed, 20 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strikes targeted residential buildings across western and northern Gaza City overnight, according to local sources

At least nine Palestinians were killed and 20 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on residential buildings in Gaza City overnight in blatant violation of a ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10 last year, local sources said.

Israeli warplanes and helicopters simultaneously targeted homes in western and northern parts of Gaza City, including in the Shati refugee camp, the Sheikh Rqdwan neighborhood, the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, and the Muhabarat area, sources said.

The deadliest strike hit the fourth floor of the Lebid apartment building in the Muhabarat area, killing five members of the same family, including Hassan Rebah Lebid, his wife Manar, and their three children, Mohammed, Rahaf, and Tamim. Their nine-year-old daughter Hala was pulled from the rubble with minor injuries.

Two Palestinians were killed in a strike on an apartment in Tel al-Hawa, and at least two others died in strikes on the Muhanna family home in the Shati refugee camp and a residence near Abu Amin junction in Sheikh Ridwan, sources said.

Israel's two-year genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023 has killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000, most of them women and children, according to Palestinian figures.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has killed 932 Palestinians and injured 2,859 in almost daily attacks, according to the Gaza Media Office.