Justices offer no explanation, as is customary for denials of rehearing an appeal, something it rarely does in any case

US Supreme Court again rejects Trump bid to overturn E. Jean Carroll $5M verdict Justices offer no explanation, as is customary for denials of rehearing an appeal, something it rarely does in any case

The Supreme Court on Monday denied President Donald Trump’s request to reconsider his appeal of writer E. Jean Carroll’s $5 million sexual abuse and defamation verdict, leaving the judgment against him in place.

The justices rejected Trump’s request to revisit their June decision declining to hear his appeal of a 2023 jury verdict stemming from Carroll’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

The justices offered no explanation for the decision, as is customary when denying requests for rehearing.

The court reconsidering a decision from just months ago would have been highly unusual.

Monday’s Supreme Court action, however, does not resolve Trump’s separate legal battle over Carroll’s larger $83.3 million defamation judgment.

That case concerns statements Trump made about Carroll in 2019 during his first term as president. Trump has argued that presidential immunity shields him from liability for those statements, citing a 2024 Supreme Court decision recognizing broad immunity for presidents from criminal prosecution for official acts.

His appeal in the $83.3 million case raises different legal questions from those involved in the $5 million judgment.