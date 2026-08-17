Türkiye's BIST 100 down at Monday's close Benchmark BIST 100 index loses 40.20 points at close

The Turkish benchmark stock index closed the first trading day of the week at 14,132.06 points, down 0.28% from the previous close.

After starting Monday at 14,192.88, the BIST 100 index declined 40.20 points from the close on Friday.

The lowest for the index during the day was 14,053.33, while the daily high was 14,236.89.

A total of 60 indexes lost value, while 38 closed in the green.

The transaction volume hit 165.7 billion Turkish liras ($3.46 billion), while the overall value of the index was 13.64 trillion liras ($285.86 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 47.9030 as of 6.20 pm local time (1520GMT), the EUR/TRY rate stood at 55.5280, and the GBP/TRY traded at 64.9755.

The price of gold was $4,423.50 per ounce, while Brent crude futures hit $88.90.