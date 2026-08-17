2 leaders discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, with Türkiye's Erdogan highlighting progress in defense cooperation, trade, and investment

Turkish president congratulates new UK prime minister in phone call, vows to deepen Türkiye-UK ties 2 leaders discuss bilateral ties as well as regional and global developments, with Türkiye's Erdogan highlighting progress in defense cooperation, trade, and investment

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday spoke with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham in a phone call, during which they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

Erdogan congratulated Burnham on his new post and said he believed the two countries would take their relations to a higher level in the days ahead, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Erdogan said Türkiye and the UK had made significant progress in cooperation across all areas, particularly the defense industry. He also highlighted the importance of the Strategic Partnership Framework Document and the Security and Defense Partnership Document signed by the two countries, the directorate added.

He said the two countries would continue working together to boost bilateral trade and reach their investment targets.