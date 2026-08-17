Award is intended to boost US military’s supply of long-range strike weapon, says Defense Department

Pentagon awards RTX $22.9 million Tomahawk contract to accelerate missile production Award is intended to boost US military’s supply of long-range strike weapon, says Defense Department

The Pentagon said Monday that it had awarded Raytheon, an RTX business, a $22.9 billion US Navy contract aimed at rapidly expanding production of Tomahawk cruise missiles.

The award is intended to increase the military’s supply of the long-range strike weapon while giving RTX greater stability to expand its workforce, boost manufacturing capacity, and strengthen its supply chain, the department said in a statement.

"The Department called upon industry to expand munitions production, and RTX has answered that call,” said Michael P. Duffey, the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment.

“This Tomahawk award increases our ability to equip the Joint Force, ensuring our Warfighters never face a fair fight.”

The contract comes as the department seeks to speed delivery of critical weapons and reduce the time required to procure them.

Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao described the agreement as a major investment in the Navy’s strike capabilities.

“Guaranteeing our naval and joint forces have the lethal firepower they need to deter aggression and protect the homeland is paramount,” Cao said. “This landmark $22.9 billion investment will accelerate Tomahawk missile delivery to our warfighters at unprecedented speed.”

Cao said the Navy is working with industry to expand the capacity of the US munitions industrial base and meet the demands of current operations.