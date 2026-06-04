Israeli army's attack in Nabatieh district was 4th in less than 24 hours, targeting paramedics and medical facilities, says Lebanon’s Health Ministry

1 paramedic killed, another wounded as Israel targets ambulance in southern Lebanon Israeli army's attack in Nabatieh district was 4th in less than 24 hours, targeting paramedics and medical facilities, says Lebanon’s Health Ministry

A paramedic was killed and another wounded early Thursday in an Israeli strike targeting a medical team in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The ministry said the Israeli military targeted an ambulance team in the town of Zebdine in the Nabatieh district.

This was the fourth Israeli army attack on paramedics and medical facilities in less than 24 hours, it added.

The latest attack occurred at a time when Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their fragile ceasefire and create "pilot zones" that would give the Lebanese Armed Forces sole territorial control and exclude all non-state actors during US-mediated negotiations in Washington, DC, on Wednesday.

Earlier, Lebanese and Israeli officials held a fourth round of US-sponsored talks in Washington, DC, aimed at preserving the ceasefire and addressing unresolved security issues.

Israel has continued near-daily airstrikes and ground offensives in Lebanon despite a ceasefire that took effect on April 17 and was later extended until early July.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed 3,516 people and injured 10,674 others across the country.

Israel continues to occupy several areas in southern Lebanon, including territories held for decades as well as areas seized during the 2023-24 conflict, while its forces have also advanced several kilometers into Lebanese territory during the current hostilities.