At least 17 civilian casualties reported in government-controlled areas since Aug. 6, says Volker Turk

UN rights chief urges de-escalation as civilian casualties rise in Yemen At least 17 civilian casualties reported in government-controlled areas since Aug. 6, says Volker Turk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Monday voiced alarm over mounting civilian casualties amid escalating hostilities in Yemen, urging all parties to exercise restraint and immediately de-escalate tensions.

At least 17 civilian casualties resulting from Ansar Allah attacks have been reported in government-controlled areas since Aug. 6, while two casualties were recorded in Ansar Allah-controlled areas in late July, according to the UN Human Rights Office.

“I call on all parties to de-escalate tensions and spare the Yemeni people from further misery,” Turk said, warning against actions that could return the country to full-scale conflict.

An Ansar Allah missile struck the Jaw al-Naseem camp for internally displaced people in Marib on Aug. 7, injuring six civilians, including a child.

Missile and drone attacks on Al-Mokha port in Taiz governorate on Aug. 9 killed three port workers and injured four others. The UN office is also verifying reports of further attacks on the port on Aug. 14 and 15 that may have caused civilian casualties.

An attack on a cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Aug. 11 reportedly killed four crew members, three Pakistanis and one Indonesian, and injured several others.

Multiple civilian sites were also reportedly hit, including fuel storage facilities and a residential compound at the Saudi Field Hospital in Mokha.

“It is critical that all parties abide by international humanitarian and human rights law,” Turk said, urging them to refrain from attacks on civilians and civilian objects.

He warned that strikes on civilian infrastructure risk worsening suffering in Yemen, where at least 18 million people are already facing food insecurity.

“These attacks must end immediately,” he added.