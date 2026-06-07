US intelligence concerned over ‘growing espionage threat’ from Israel: Report Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly raises Israel's counterintelligence threat level from ‘high’ to ‘critical’ amid Washington’s ongoing negotiations with Tehran

Recent US intelligence reports have raised concerns over a “growing espionage threat” from Israel as Washington negotiates with Iran, The New York Times reported Saturday, citing US officials.

While the US and Israel have “long known and tolerated” mutual espionage, some American officials believe Israel’s intensified efforts to gather information on US positions in the Iran talks have “crossed a line,” the newspaper said.

The reports indicate increased Israeli surveillance of senior US officials, including President Donald Trump’s chief negotiator Steve Witkoff, Pentagon policy chief Elbridge A. Colby and his deputy, Michael P. DiMino IV.

A separate Defense Intelligence Agency report raised Israel’s counterintelligence threat level from “high” to “critical,” citing efforts to spy on US military personnel and government officials.

The concerns come amid unprecedented military cooperation between the two countries in their campaign against Iran.

Although the US shares extensive tactical and operational intelligence with Israel, American officials believe Israel is seeking deeper insight into Trump’s negotiating strategy and evolving positions on the talks.

The warning could complicate further military integration if the Pentagon moves to restrict information-sharing with Israeli officers, the newspaper said.

Tensions already exist as Trump pursues diplomacy with Iran while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to further weaken Iran, its government and regional allies such as Hezbollah.

The DIA report followed incidents in which US defense personnel in Israel discovered software secretly installed on their phones that was allegedly capable of intercepting communications.

While the Defense Department declined to comment, a White House official dismissed the claims as false, and Israel denied spying on US officials or entities.

Current and former US officials noted that Israel has long conducted aggressive intelligence operations against both allies and adversaries.

However, they said Israel now poses a greater counterintelligence concern than any other US ally and even some adversaries. One senior official described Israeli intelligence-gathering efforts during Trump’s second administration as “unhinged.”

US military personnel working in or with Israel are reportedly aware of the risks and follow strict security protocols to protect communications and electronic devices. Despite close cooperation, both countries continue to safeguard their most sensitive information.