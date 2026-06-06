Iraqi prime minister says upcoming US visit to include business leaders

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi said Saturday that a number of business leaders will accompany him on an upcoming official visit to the US as part of efforts to expand investment opportunities and strengthen economic cooperation.

According to a statement published on the Iraqi prime minister’s official website, al-Zaidi made the remarks during a meeting with business leaders, members of private-sector development bodies, representatives of the Iraqi Economic Council and heads of private banks.

“We have an upcoming official visit to the United States, and we will take with us a number of business leaders to expand opportunities for joint investment and economic cooperation,” al-Zaidi said.

The prime minister described the private sector as a key partner in the government’s development agenda and said Baghdad supports its role in driving economic growth. He added that the government is pursuing an open-door policy toward proposals and concerns raised by businesses and pledged to combat corruption and extortion in all forms.

Al-Zaidi also announced plans to establish a development fund to support the private sector, saying it would receive a $10 billion contribution from the Central Bank of Iraq. He said citizens would be able to subscribe to the fund and that its profits would be exempt from taxes.