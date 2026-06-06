Authorities say suspect took part in military operations against opposition-held areas and concealed weapons cache in Hama province

Syria arrests former Assad-era commander on war crimes charges Authorities say suspect took part in military operations against opposition-held areas and concealed weapons cache in Hama province

Syrian authorities have arrested a former commander affiliated with the ousted Bashar al-Assad regime on charges including war crimes and involvement in military operations against opposition-held areas, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said Internal Security Forces arrested Shuaib Mahmoud Ibrahim following intelligence-led surveillance and an ambush operation in the Masyaf area of Hama province.

The ministry said weapons hidden in the area were also discovered and seized during the operation.

According to preliminary investigations, Ibrahim participated in military operations in the countryside of Homs and Hama in 2017 and was involved in the mutilation of bodies.

The ministry said the suspect also admitted possessing a cache of weapons and concealing it with another individual in the Masyaf area.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the second suspect and seize the remaining weapons, the statement added.

According to the ministry, Ibrahim has been referred to the Counterterrorism Directorate for further investigation before being transferred to the judiciary.

The arrest is part of ongoing efforts by Syria's new authorities to pursue former regime figures accused of involvement in violations against civilians during the country's conflict.

On Dec. 8, 2024, opposition forces led by Ahmed al-Sharaa overthrew the government of Bashar al-Assad, ending more than two decades of his rule.

Since then, the new administration has launched security operations aimed at restoring stability and holding accountable individuals accused of crimes committed during the conflict between 2011 and 2024.



*Writing by Sahin Demir in Istanbul