Hakan Fidan calls Egypt a ‘natural partner on all issues,’ says countries already act ‘as if we were alliance members’

Regional four-country platform including Egypt to remain ‘very important’: Turkish foreign minister Hakan Fidan calls Egypt a ‘natural partner on all issues,’ says countries already act ‘as if we were alliance members’

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Egypt is expected to join the recent defense agreement signed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan at the next stage once several technical issues are resolved, describing Cairo as a "natural partner" and stressing the importance of the four-country regional platform.

"Egypt is already our natural partner on all issues. I believe that at the next stage Egypt will also be among us in the alliance. We already act toward one another as if we were alliance members. There are a few technical issues. Once these are implemented, there is no reason for Egypt not to be part of it," Fidan told Anadolu's Editor's Desk program on Saturday.

He said the regional four-country platform that includes Egypt would remain a very important political platform.

Fidan stressed that the regional quartet would retain its importance and said neither Pakistan nor Saudi Arabia had any disagreement about Egypt’s importance.