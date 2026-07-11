Investigations continue to identify additional hideouts linked to cell, according to Interior Ministry

Syria says bombs defused after raid on hideout linked to Damascus bombing cell Investigations continue to identify additional hideouts linked to cell, according to Interior Ministry

Syrian authorities said Friday that they seized and defused several explosive devices after raiding a hideout used by the cell accused of carrying out bombings this week in Damascus.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that intensive investigations with members of a “terrorist cell” responsible for the July 7 bombings led security forces to a secret hideout where explosives had been stored in preparation for “a series of terrorist attacks.”

Acting on confessions obtained during the investigation, internal security forces raided the site and seized several improvised explosive devices, the ministry said, adding that engineering teams safely dismantled and neutralized them in accordance with technical procedures.

The ministry said investigations continue to identify any additional hideouts linked to the cell.

On Thursday, Interior Minister Anas Khattab announced the arrest of the “terrorist cell” responsible for Tuesday's bombings.

While no group claimed responsibility, Al-Ikhbaria TV cited Ahmad al-Dalati, commander of Internal Security in the Damascus countryside, who said preliminary investigations indicated the cell was affiliated with the Daesh (ISIS) terror group.

Two improvised explosive devices were detonated near the Tourism Ministry building in Damascus, injuring 18 people, including four police officers.

The Health Ministry later said the final toll from the twin bombings was one person killed and 36 injured.

The explosions coincided with a visit to Damascus by French President Emmanuel Macron.