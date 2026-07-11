India, New Zealand elevate ties to strategic partnership during Modi’s visit New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon hosts Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India and New Zealand elevated ties to a strategic partnership on Saturday, according to officials on Saturday.

It came as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in New Zealand, held “wide-ranging and productive talks” with his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, said Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, adding that talks included trade and commerce, defence and security.

Modi's trip marks the first visit by a leader of the South Asian nation in 40 years.

“In a significant step, both leaders decided to elevate the bilateral ties to strategic partnership,” Jaiswal wrote on US social media company X.

Theyu also discussed the India–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and the meeting culminated in the “exchange of several memorandum of understanding (MoUs) and cooperation arrangements spanning defence, further strengthening the dynamic India-New Zealand partnership,” wrote Jaiswal.

A joint statement said the prime ministers agreed to maintain regular structured engagement at the Defense Ministry and service levels, and agreed to "strengthen maritime cooperation."

It said the two nations agreed to work toward the goal of doubling two-way trade in goods and services by 2030.

Concern about Middle East

The statement said the two leaders expressed concern about “renewed escalation” of tensions in the Middle East and urged all “parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions, and ensure protection of civilians.”

“They called for full restoration of freedom of navigation and the global flow of commerce through the Strait of Hormuz, while opposing any constraints on shipping,” it said, adding that they “reiterated the importance of dialogue and diplomacy, and adherence to international law to achieve a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.”