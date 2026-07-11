10 Palestinians injured in Israeli occupier, army attacks in occupied West Bank Palestinian territory has seen intensified Israeli military offensives, occupier violence since October 2023

At least 10 Palestinians were injured Friday in attacks by Israeli occupiers and the army in the occupied West Bank, as raids and assaults targeted several Palestinian towns and lands, according to witnesses and sources.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said two Palestinians were injured after being assaulted by Israeli occupiers in the town of Beit Furik in eastern Nablus.

Sources told Anadolu that occupiers stormed Palestinian-owned lands in the eastern part of the town and attacked residents, while the Israeli army deployed military reinforcements to the area.

Occupiers also entered the vicinity of the Abu Raafat al-Hajj Hussein Mosque in eastern Beit Furik.

In a separate incident, occupiers seized land in the town of Beit Imrin in northwestern Nablus, including the Al-Qemma restaurant and cafe and a house under construction, and raised Israeli flags over the site.

In the Masafer Yatta area in southern Hebron, eight Palestinians were injured in an attack by Israeli forces and occupiers in the Asfi al-Fawqa area, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Groups of occupiers also stormed the archaeological site of Khirbet Rabud in the city of Dura in southern Hebron.

In the northern West Bank, occupiers established a new settlement outpost on land belonging to the town of Arraba in southwestern Jenin.

Since October 2023, the West Bank has witnessed intensified Israeli military offensives and occupier violence, which, according to official Palestinian figures, have killed at least 1,175 Palestinians, injured 12,919, displaced 33,000 and led to the arrest of nearly 24,000 people.