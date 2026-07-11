Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a call Friday with US President Donald Trump, during which they discussed regional developments, including talks between Washington and Tehran, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The SPA reported that the call covered "relations of cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States of America and ways to support them in several fields."

The two sides also "discussed a number of regional and international issues and exchanged views on them," it said.

The call included a review of "current developments in the region, including the talks between the US and Iran."

"Emphasis was placed on the importance of the security of navigation and maritime passages, and support for everything that contributes to achieving security and stability in the region," it added.