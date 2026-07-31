'No single entity can claim to represent all 211 member associations around the world,' says FIFA

'Nobody is selling football': FIFA defends investment plan, says consultations will continue 'No single entity can claim to represent all 211 member associations around the world,' says FIFA

FIFA on Friday defended its proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) project amid growing opposition from continental football bodies, insisting that "nobody is selling football" and it will move ahead with consultations to bring investment ​into the World Cup and other tournaments.

In a statement, the governing body said it respects concerns raised publicly over the proposal and remains committed to an "open and democratic consultation."

"Our planned consultation process was disrupted by incorrect media reports. We will proceed with this consultation process to ensure that each member association has the ability to express its vote based on facts," FIFA said.

The organization stressed that FFE is intended to increase development funding rather than privatize the sport.

"Nobody is selling football. This is not something FIFA would ever entertain," it said.

Under the proposal, FIFA's commercial and event-delivery activities would be transferred to a subsidiary that would remain permanently owned and controlled by FIFA. The additional commercial revenue generated would be distributed among all member associations.

FIFA said each of its 211 member associations would receive $20 million in FIFA Forward development funding between 2027 and 2030, regardless of whether it supports the proposal. It also proposed a voluntary one-off "Fast Forward Programme," offering an additional $20 million per association funded through external investment.

The governing body emphasized that outside investors would have no control over FIFA or its competitions and said FFE would only be established if approved by a majority of member associations.

"Everyone has the right to express their opposition and to seek further clarification, but no single entity can claim to represent all 211 member associations around the world," FIFA said.

The statement came a day after UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously backed a boycott of FIFA competitions if the governing body proceeds with plans to sell ownership interests in the World Cup and other tournaments to private investors.

Following an emergency meeting, UEFA warned that no member association would participate in FIFA competitions unless the proposal is abandoned, declaring: "The World Cup is not for sale."

The backlash widened later Thursday when the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) and its 41 member associations also rejected the proposal, citing concerns over governance, transparency and the lack of due process, including what it described as an "artificially short" deadline and the absence of review by FIFA's governing bodies.

FIFA said the proposal remains open to amendment, approval or rejection as consultations continue with member associations worldwide.