More than 16,700 injured, thousands displaced since powerful June 24 quakes, top official says

Death toll from Venezuela twin earthquakes surpasses 4,000 More than 16,700 injured, thousands displaced since powerful June 24 quakes, top official says

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to 4,118, with 16,740 people injured and thousands still displaced, National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said Friday.

Rodriguez said 86,794 families have received assistance following the disaster in an update on US social media platform X.

He said 6,462 have been rescued, while 856 buildings are damaged and 190 have collapsed.

Authorities distributed 9,766 metric tons of food and more than 13.9 million liters of water, while 29,966 patients have received medical treatment, Rodriguez added.

He said 30,076 personnel and 29,843 volunteers have been deployed for relief efforts, supported by 3,454 international rescue workers.

A total of 89 temporary camps have been established for displaced residents, while authorities have recorded 1,171 aftershocks since the initial earthquakes.

Two earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck the South American nation June 24, 39 seconds apart.

The quakes caused widespread destruction, prompting a large-scale national and international humanitarian response.