CENTCOM delegation expected in Beirut ahead of technical talks in Rome, Financial Times reports

US military team to visit Lebanon to support ceasefire implementation CENTCOM delegation expected in Beirut ahead of technical talks in Rome, Financial Times reports

A US military delegation is expected to travel to Lebanon in the coming days to help implement a framework agreement aimed at ending the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a media report said Friday.

Citing two senior Lebanese officials, the Financial Times reported a delegation from the US military Central Command (CENTCOM) is expected to arrive in Beirut ahead of technical talks between Lebanon and Israel scheduled in Rome next week.

The discussions will focus on implementing a US-sponsored framework agreement reached on June 26, providing for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory, according to the report.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed to Anadolu that CENTCOM is "coordinating closely" with both countries at the technical and logistical levels but did not comment on the reported visit.

"We have moved to the implementation stage of the Framework. The first pilot zone will launch in a matter of days, and further pilot zones are being mapped out and planned," the spokesperson said on condition of anonymity.

"We will soon begin outreach to international partners to help the Lebanese Government effectively restore sovereignty in these zones and across their country more broadly," the spokesperson added.

CENTCOM did not comment on the report.

The Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday that the death toll from Israel's assault had risen to 4,321, with 12,204 injured since March 2.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.