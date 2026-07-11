Araghchi welcomed by Omani officials upon arrival, according to Iran state media

Iranian foreign minister arrives in Oman to discuss bilateral, regional issues Araghchi welcomed by Omani officials upon arrival, according to Iran state media

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in the Omani capital Muscat on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties and regional issues, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Omani officials welcomed Araghchi upon his arrival, the news agency said.

No further details are available as yet.

On Friday, IRNA reported that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz was among the issues to be discussed during the visit.

In mid-June, Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their military conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement.

However, both sides exchanged attacks over the past two days amid an escalation following Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran launched a series of strikes Thursday on US military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Jordan in retaliation for a second consecutive night of US attacks.