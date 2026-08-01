4 children among those injured, says Vitaliy Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv

9 killed, 28 injured in Russian attack on Ukraine’s capital 4 children among those injured, says Vitaliy Klitschko, mayor of Kyiv

At least nine people were killed and 28 others injured in a Russian attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, the city’s mayor said Saturday.

"​​Nine people were killed in the capital as a result of the enemy attack," Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram, referring to Russia, Ukraine’s antagonist in the ongoing war.

He said 28 Kyiv residents were injured, including four children.

Seventeen of those injured are currently hospitalized, while the others got medical assistance on an outpatient basis or at the scene, Klitschko said.

The mayor did not give further details about the attack, including the type or number of

Independent verification of attacks and related developments in the conflict remains difficult due to the ongoing war, which is now in its fifth year.