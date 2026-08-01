Authorities say damage caused by 'flawed installation by the contractor'

US Justice Department dropping DC reflecting pool vandalism charges against Olympian Authorities say damage caused by 'flawed installation by the contractor'

The US Justice Department dropped criminal charges Friday against Olympian David Hearn, who was originally charged with vandalizing the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC.

Federal authorities acknowledged that damage to the pool "was the result of flawed installation by the contractor."

Hearn had pleaded not guilty to felony destruction of property earlier this month after he was accused of "forcefully and violently" ripping up parts of the pool floor.

The US Attorney's Office announced that it was seeking to drop the case against the canoeist after learning of evidence pointing to "a rushed and flawed installation process ... with repeated failures of the lining during the installation process, and extensive peeling of the lining throughout the Reflecting Pool," in addition to a rush to complete the project before the America 250 celebration on July 4, according to the filing.

The investigation revealed that the overspray of the new pool coating along the perimeter could lead to a one-to-two-foot strip "that is vulnerable to peeling."

It is the area in which Hearn was alleged to have pulled up a part of the reflecting pool, according to the filing.

The original indictment stated that the evidence showed that Hearn was observed to have "forcefully and violently" removed the liner material from the bottom of the pool.

Hearn's attorneys said in a statement Friday that the case against their client should never have been brought.

"Its dismissal today does not erase the abuse of government power in arresting and charging a patriotic American who did nothing wrong," they said in a statement.

"The government's approach was ready, fire, aim," said the lawyers, adding that the Trump “administration owes Mr. Hearn an apology."