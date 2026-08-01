Supreme National Security Council secretary says Washington's escalation would come at expense of global economy, energy markets, and American voters

Iran warns continued US maritime blockade could shut Strait of Hormuz, other waterways Supreme National Security Council secretary says Washington's escalation would come at expense of global economy, energy markets, and American voters

The secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council warned Saturday that continuation of the US maritime blockade could lead to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and other strategic waterways.

According to a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr said continued US “provocations” would not only further restrict the key Strait of Hormuz but also result in the closure of other maritime chokepoints.

He warned that the consequences of Washington's actions would be borne by “the global economy, the energy market, and American voters,” likely pointing to looming US congressional elections this November, where higher prices and the unpopular war are top issues.

On July 14, the US military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced the reimposition of a maritime blockade on Iran under the direction of President Donald Trump.

Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks, with Washington carrying out strikes on Iran, and Tehran responding by targeting US military facilities and equipment in the region.

The US has demanded that Iran halt attacks on commercial shipping and guarantee freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while Tehran has insisted that vessel transits be governed by a mechanism it administers through the strategic waterway along its coastline.

