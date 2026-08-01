Joseph Aoun says only Lebanese army has legitimacy to defend country, calls for exclusive state authority over all Lebanese territory

Lebanese president says army's role growing as full deployment needed along southern border Joseph Aoun says only Lebanese army has legitimacy to defend country, calls for exclusive state authority over all Lebanese territory

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Saturday that the Lebanese army’s responsibilities have grown amid developments in the country's south, bordering Israel, stressing that the next phase requires the force's full deployment along the southern frontier.

In a presidential statement marking the 81st anniversary of the Lebanese Army, Aoun said the army is “the sole guarantor of Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and independence.”

“It is time to firmly establish this constitutional and national principle: there is no legitimacy for any weapons outside the legitimacy of the state, and there is no protection for Lebanon except through its national army,” he said.

Aoun said only the Lebanese army possesses “the decision-making authority, the capability, and the legitimacy” to serve as the state's exclusive military force.

In August 2025, Lebanon's Cabinet approved a decision to place all weapons, including those held by Hezbollah, under the exclusive authority of the state. The government tasked the Lebanese army with preparing a disarmament plan by the end of that month and completing its implementation before year’s-end.

This January, the army said the first phase of its plan to consolidate weapons under state control had achieved its objectives south of the Litani River and had entered an advanced stage. It warned, however, that continued Israeli attacks and the occupation of Lebanese territory were hindering completion of the plan.

Referring to southern Lebanon, he said the army's responsibility increases “with every step of Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory.”

“The next phase requires the full deployment of military units along the entire southern border and the exclusive extension of state authority over its territory,” he said, adding that such a move would demonstrate Lebanon's ability to safeguard its sovereignty and enable the safe return of residents to their villages.

Aoun also pledged continued efforts by the presidency, parliament, and government to improve the living conditions of military personnel and secure additional international support for the army through equipment and training.

On July 21, the Lebanese army began deploying in the town of Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh as part of the first phase of implementing the agreement following the Israeli army's withdrawal. Zawtar al-Gharbiyeh is one of the “pilot areas” included in the first phase.

Despite the agreement, Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war. During its latest operations, Israeli forces also advanced more than 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed over 4,300 people and injured over 12,200 others.