State-run media claims NATO's planned expansion of its fuel supply network demonstrates its transformation into more aggressive military bloc

North Korea accuses NATO of expanding war preparations through fuel network plan State-run media claims NATO's planned expansion of its fuel supply network demonstrates its transformation into more aggressive military bloc

North Korea on Saturday accused NATO of accelerating military preparations for future conflicts, claiming the alliance's planned expansion of its fuel supply network demonstrates its transformation into a more aggressive military bloc.

In a commentary carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Pyongyang criticized NATO's reported plan to extend and modernize its military fuel transport system across Europe, including new pipelines and energy storage facilities linking western Europe with newer eastern and northern member states.

The commentary claimed the project reflects NATO's focus on maintaining strategic war reserves and alleged the alliance is preparing for conflicts beyond Europe, including in the Asia-Pacific.

"In recent years, NATO, which has talked about the inseparability of the security in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region, is more frequently introducing strategic assets of its member states into the Asia-Pacific region, demonstrating its military existence, and frequently staging adventurous muscle flexing in the vicinity of the Korean peninsula in collusion with the countries hostile towards the DPRK" – meaning North Korea – KCNA claimed.

Pyongyang also criticized NATO members' participation in multinational military exercises such as the Rim of the Pacific drills, saying this proves the alliance views the Asia-Pacific as a potential theater of war.

The commentary alleged NATO's military buildup and logistical expansion are aimed at enabling rapid military operations worldwide and warned that such efforts would heighten global tensions.

NATO has consistently said its posture is defensive and intended to deter threats while ensuring the collective security of its member states.