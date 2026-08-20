Swiss travelers adjust holiday plans as summer heat intensifies

More than half of Swiss people have already adjusted their holiday plans due to rising summer heat or intend to do so in the future, according to a survey reported by Swissinfo on Thursday.

A representative survey of 1,000 people by Marketagent, commissioned by tour operator Dertour Suisse, found that 27% had already changed their travel plans due to higher-than-expected heat, while 29% said they planned to do so.

Another 37% said they did not intend to make changes.

The trend was particularly pronounced among younger respondents.

About 65% of Generation Z respondents and 64% of millennials said they had already changed their plans or intended to do so.

Among those adapting their plans, 38% said they were increasingly traveling outside the hottest summer months, while 31% opted for cooler destinations, and 28% adjusted their activities or the times of day they traveled.

About 69% of respondents said summer holidays in cooler destinations, sometimes referred to as “coolcations,” were attractive.

Dertour Suisse also reported a 21% increase over the past five years in demand for destinations including Scandinavia, Scotland, and Canada.