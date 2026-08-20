TikTok declines Irish parliamentary committee invitation for dangerous driving videos Company cites ongoing investigations, says other platforms also host similar content

TikTok has declined an invitation to appear before an Irish parliamentary committee to discuss videos showing people driving the wrong way on motorways, citing investigations into the matter, Irish public broadcaster RTE reported Thursday.

The Oireachtas Committee on Media had asked TikTok officials to attend a meeting next month to discuss content that committee chair and Labour lawmaker Alan Kelly described as glorifying irresponsible or illegal activity.

TikTok's head of public policy, Susan Moss, said in a letter to Kelly that it would not be possible for the company to appear publicly until separate examinations by the police and media regulator, Coimisiun na Mean, were completed.

Moss said similar content was present on other social media platforms and messaging services, but that TikTok was the only company invited to appear.

"TikTok does not consider it appropriate to be the sole representative of the video sharing industry in such circumstances," Moss wrote.

Kelly criticized the decision as "deeply disappointing" and urged the company to reconsider.

He said TikTok should answer questions directly and demonstrate that protecting its users was a responsibility it takes seriously.

The request followed a crash on the M9 motorway last weekend, in which a car traveling in the wrong direction collided with a vehicle carrying a family headed to Dublin Airport.

Three women and a boy were injured in the crash.